Christmas Day…a joyous time for family to get together and open presents. One dad in particular was over the moon and anxious to try out a hoverboard he received. The hoverboard is in the form of a go-cart. Wife, Kristie Scipio, was filming her husband, Trez Scipio, while he was figuring out how the hoverboard works.

“I’m really not waking the kids up to go to the ER,” you can hear Kristie say between laughs.

The hilarious video has since been viewed more than 23 million times and shared more than 400,000 times and received more than 92,000 likes on Facebook.