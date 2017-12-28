Starting next year, the World Health Organization will be adding Gaming Disorder to its International Classification of Diseases. So basically people who spend too much time playing video games can be diagnosed with a mental health disorder.

And considering that there are thousands if not millions of people who play video games on a daily basis, it could spell problems for video game companies.

According to a marketing group known as NPD, spending on video game consoles and games went up 27 percent from last year to $1.9 billion. “We just don’t think it’s a good idea to let them spend hours playing video games,” said concerned mother Meredith Prince. Prince and her two sons have an understanding. “Just during the school year they can’t play during the week, and then they can play on the weekends.”

However, is it possible a child could get addicted to a video game? “I do see how you might get a little addiction to a video game,” she said. “In fact, I asked my son today, ‘Do you think you’re addicted to video games?’ And he said hmm, maybe,” Prince said.

Symptoms of addiction will include not being able to control when and how you play video games, or choosing games over other things in life, even with the possibility of negative consequences.

Prince continued to talk about how parents need to be involved. “I definitely think you need to pay attention,” she said. “One of the rules we’ve always had is you’re not going to go out there and just play online with someone you don’t know, or just unlimited access. So I do feel like you need time limits, you do need to know what’s going on.”

With “gaming disorder” on the list, this means it will actually be recognized by doctors and insurance companies.

-source via <a href=”http://www.wfaa.com/news/too-much-video-game-time-now-considered-mental-disorder/502685853″>wfaa.com</a>

