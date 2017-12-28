By Blake Powers
Flu, flu shot, National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor, Texas
If you have been noticing a LOT of sick people across the Metroplex and surrounding areas, a new flu index from Walgreens reveals that so far this year, Texas is one of the WORST states for the flu!

1080KRLD reports 7 of the Top 10 worst places for the flu, are in Texas, with Dallas at #7.

Since September, almost 400 people in Dallas County have been treated at a hospital for the flu. That is 5 times higher than last year.

Despite complaints of this year’s flu vaccine not being effective enough, Dr. Peter Hotez of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor says a flu shot may minimize your risk for other flu-related illnesses, including respiratory infections.

Stay warm, stay well, and you may need to keep some chicken noodle soup handy.

