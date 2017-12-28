This week the Library of Congress announced that it will not be cataloging every single public tweet anymore because the library simply can’t deal with them anymore.

Apparently the sheer volume of tweets has grown so much since 2010 that it longer can keep up with them. Especially even more since Twitter increased the number of characters a user can tweet out in a single tweet.

Officials from the library said, “The volume of tweets and related transactions has evolved and increased dramatically since the initial agreement was signed.” They continued, “Twitter is expanding the size of tweets beyond what was originally described at the beginning of effort.”

Starting Jan. 1, 2018, the Library will be more selective in which tweets it collects and stores.

“After this time, the Library will continue to acquire tweets but will do so on a very selective basis under the overall guidance provided in the Library’s Collections Policy Statements and associated documents. Generally, the tweets collected and archived will be thematic and event-based, including events such as elections, or themes of ongoing national interest, e.g. public policy.”

-source via billboard.com