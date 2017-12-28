By Blake Powers
If you have been extremely busy since Christmas, bought a Powerball ticket, and didn’t have time to check on the winning numbers, allow me.

According to CBS News, The winning numbers for yesterday/Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot are: 3-9-16-56-60 with a Powerball number of 3. The jackpot was $337mil!

Now, the good news! According to Powerball,  NO winning tickets were sold for that jackpot.

Saturday’s estimated jackpot is now $384 million.

Good luck!

