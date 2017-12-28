This is one way to kill two birds with one stone!

Cameo Wood, a Director in San Francisco, devised a genius way to not only stop the package theft that had become a huge problem on her block…but to clean her litter box, too!

As you can see in the video below, someone can be seen stealing a package from Cameo’s doorstep.  Little does the thief know, they’re stealing an <em>Amazon box that Cameo has filled with her dirty cat litter!  </em>So far, six of those boxes have been stolen.

Check out the reactions to Cameo’s idea below, too!

Source: <a href=”https://twitter.com/i/moments/945725593945083904?t=1&amp;cn=ZmxleGlibGVfcmVjc18y&amp;refsrc=email&amp;iid=d83c17cfe7ad412a8186e3a691b02592&amp;uid=371262044&amp;nid=244+293998608&#8243; target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Twitter</a>

 

