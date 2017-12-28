This is one way to kill two birds with one stone!

Cameo Wood, a Director in San Francisco, devised a genius way to not only stop the package theft that had become a huge problem on her block…but to clean her litter box, too!

As you can see in the video below, someone can be seen stealing a package from Cameo’s doorstep. Little does the thief know, they’re stealing an <em>Amazon box that Cameo has filled with her dirty cat litter! </em>So far, six of those boxes have been stolen.

Check out the reactions to Cameo’s idea below, too!

A bunch of my packages were stolen on three separate occasions this week from my doorstep. I started putting my cat litter into amazon boxes and leaving those out. So far six of those have been stolen, too. Thanks for cleaning the litter box! pic.twitter.com/OH3Vvbebwi — Cameo Wood 📝🎥🎬 (@cameo) December 26, 2017

I am the queen of the 🐈 💩 📦 — Cameo Wood 📝🎥🎬 (@cameo) December 26, 2017

Charm has sweet sweet poops. — Cameo Wood 📝🎥🎬 (@cameo) December 26, 2017

This is brilliant. Eventually thieves won't know which is which, but YOU will. https://t.co/XS3ZPnNANh — red_cable (@paul_eubanks) December 26, 2017

But- now my trash isn’t filed with boxes and cat litter? Bonus? — Cameo Wood 📝🎥🎬 (@cameo) December 26, 2017

Source: <a href=”https://twitter.com/i/moments/945725593945083904?t=1&cn=ZmxleGlibGVfcmVjc18y&refsrc=email&iid=d83c17cfe7ad412a8186e3a691b02592&uid=371262044&nid=244+293998608″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Twitter</a>