This is one way to kill two birds with one stone!
Cameo Wood, a Director in San Francisco, devised a genius way to not only stop the package theft that had become a huge problem on her block…but to clean her litter box, too!
As you can see in the video below, someone can be seen stealing a package from Cameo’s doorstep. Little does the thief know, they’re stealing an <em>Amazon box that Cameo has filled with her dirty cat litter! </em>So far, six of those boxes have been stolen.
Check out the reactions to Cameo’s idea below, too!
