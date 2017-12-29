Happy New Year! (Photo: Dreamstime)

If you’re into college football, hockey, Sesame Street, Harry Connick Jr., partying, and holiday season festivities, there’s plenty Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!

Friday

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium – Ohio State vs. USC – 7:30pm

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues – 7:30pm – American Airlines Center

Friday – Sunday

Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! At Allen Event Center – according to their website, “From the moment the curtain rises, parents and children alike will be on their feet dancing along to a pop-infused soundtrack with new Sesame Street friends and live emcees Casey and Caleb. Planning a party isn’t easy when everybody has a different idea of fun, but with some help from the audience, it becomes the ultimate reflection of what friendship plus teamwork can accomplish. Party guests will sing along to new and familiar songs, like “I Love Trash” and “C is for Cookie,” with Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster; dance to the beat with Elmo; explore a wintry wonderland when Abby Cadabby’s magic goes awry; take flight with Big Bird to learn about some of his fabulous feathered friends; and discover new cultures in an interactive Spanish lesson with Rosita. A unique, up-close-and-personal pre-show experience will be offered at an additional charge prior to select performances, allowing families the opportunity to tour the on-stage neighborhood of their favorite, furry friends before they arrive for the main show. The fun doesn’t end there. A variety of interactive activities give children the chance to create, discover and learn as they help decorate for the upcoming party.”

Saturday

Harry Connick Jr at Winstar – SOLD OUT

Sunday

98.7K-LUV’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Party with Rebekah Black at Dallas Hilton Lincoln Centre – 8p – 1am – 3 different party packages available. Get yours NOW, while still available. Click HERE!

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks – 7pm – American Airlines Center

NOW – New Year’s Day

ICE! ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas at Gaylord Texan – per their website, “ICE! is a walk through holiday attraction kept at a chilly 9 degrees featuring two million pounds of hand‐carved ice sculptures and five ice slides. See Ma in her kerchief, Pa in his cap and more as the classic holiday poem, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas comes to life.”

Vitruvian Lights at Vitruvian Park – according to their website, “the most dazzling and spectacular time of the year is here!” Vitruvian Park transforms into a Magical Holiday Wonderland.

NOW – Jan. 2

Dallas Zoo Lights at Dallas Zoo – according to their website, “The Dallas Zoo is debuting a new must-see holiday event this November, hosting its first ever holiday celebration – Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant . After the animals head in for the evening, the Dallas Zoo will be transformed into a winter wonderland with nearly 1 million twinkling lights illuminating the night sky throughout the holidays. Guests can stroll along a path that covers 25 acres within the Zoo, enjoying an array of light-wrapped trees, overhead and hanging light displays, and lighted 2-D decorations. Various lighted vignettes throughout the Zoo will give you the feeling of being transported to an African watering hole or to a holiday candy land at the North Pole. The Dallas Zoo will be one of only two zoos in the U.S. to showcase fantastic 3-D light sculptures hand-built in France. We’ll also have an amazing one-of-a-kind tree covered in sound-reactive lights in the Lacerte Family Children’s Zoo – we encourage lots of caroling so we can see the tree respond in a new way each night!Designed as an event for all ages, Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant will feature: Holiday entertainment by local performers A special holiday light show set to music, with multiple showings per night Tasty winter treats for kids and adults, including gourmet donuts, cookies, s’mores stations, hot chocolate and other adult holiday beverages Crafts and activities for the kids Great locations for fun holiday family photos

. After the animals head in for the evening, the Dallas Zoo will be transformed into a winter wonderland with nearly 1 million twinkling lights illuminating the night sky throughout the holidays. Guests can stroll along a path that covers 25 acres within the Zoo, enjoying an array of light-wrapped trees, overhead and hanging light displays, and lighted 2-D decorations. Various lighted vignettes throughout the Zoo will give you the feeling of being transported to an African watering hole or to a holiday candy land at the North Pole. The Dallas Zoo will be one of only two zoos in the U.S. to showcase fantastic 3-D light sculptures hand-built in France. We’ll also have an amazing one-of-a-kind tree covered in sound-reactive lights in the Lacerte Family Children’s Zoo – we encourage lots of caroling so we can see the tree respond in a new way each night!Designed as an event for all ages, Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant will feature:

NOW – Jan. 7

Holiday Wonder at Fair Park – their Facebook page notes, “Magical Lanterns. Lifetime of Memories. Family-friendly event illuminates holiday season with artistic wonderland creations, attractions and performances. It’s a return of magical lanterns in Fair Park this winter, featuring artistic illuminations of everyone’s favorite winter celebrations. Make Holiday Wonder your plan for holiday get-togethers this season. Operating hours are 5:30-10 p.m., every day.

Magical Winter Lights at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie – according to their website, “Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicultural take on traditional holiday light shows. We look forward to seeing you at our 2017 – 2018 festival! The general info page provides useful information and tips to plan your trip for the largest holiday light festival in DFW.”

The 12 Days Of Christmas at Dallas Arboretum – their website notes, “12 elaborate gazebos filled with costumed characters, animals and winter scenes from the beloved Christmas carol (daytime free with general admission).”

NOW – Jan. 15

Panther Island Ice at Coyote Drive-In (Ft. Worth) – according to their website, “This holiday season, the return of Panther Island Ice will up the cool factor in Fort Worth. Located at Coyote Drive-In, Fort Worth’s only outdoor skating rink brings a winter wonderland of fun and excitement beginning November 17. Including all holidays, the ice rink will operate seven days a week through January 15, 2018.“

Have fun and thanks for listening to 98.7K-LUV while doing so!