After recently admitting that the company does indeed slow down iPhones to prevent the battery from burning out, Apple is currently facing multiple lawsuits for this dishonest action. Since then, Apple has released a message on its website to all customers with a lengthy apology and explanation.

“We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologize. There’s been a lot of misunderstanding about this issue, so we would like to clarify and let you know about some changes we’re making.”

Apple goes on to say that because of this action, prices of replacement batteries have been reduced from $79 to just $29.

People have expressed their agreement, concerns, and indifference towards the solution, some even viewing it as a temporary fix.

I don’t wanna free or cheap battery, I’d like an update to restore the speed of my iPhone. #apple — ●Uber Zuñiga● (@marbert523) December 29, 2017

iPhone performance was the hot topic of conversation with family over the holidays. I assumed Apple would give discounts on batteries soon. I did not expect an apology with full technical details. This feels like the right move to me. https://t.co/JsDBVfZn6L — Federico Viticci (@viticci) December 29, 2017

Every single iPhone owner: “Hey Apple, can you please make the battery in the next iPhone last longer or be replaceable?”@Apple : “Nah, we’re just gonna remove the headphone jack and call it a day.” — Noe 🇺🇸❤ (@noe90845) December 29, 2017

If Apple gave me $29 for every time I've clicked the "Keep me signed in" button on https://t.co/dt0sJivWAf and it didn't work, I would have enough money to buy everyone a new iPhone battery. — Salvador Rodriguez (@sal19) December 28, 2017