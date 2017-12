Television star Rose Marie, best known for her role as Sally Rogers on the Dick Van Dyke Show, has passed away as confirmed by her family. She was 94.

It is with broken hearts that we share the terribly sad news that our beloved Rose Marie passed away this afternoon. https://t.co/boHpy71Fjx pic.twitter.com/qv9w8pNuOz — Rose Marie-Official (@RoseMarie4Real) December 29, 2017

Marie began her career as a child star in the ’20s and ’30s before successfully transition to a career as an adult, both on screen and stage.

Creator of the Dick Van Dyke Show Carl Reiner tweeted a sweet memoriam of Marie when he learned of her passing.

I was so sad to learn of the passing of Rosemarie. There's never been a more engaging & multi-talented performer. In a span of 90 years, since she was four, dear Rosie performed on radio, in vaudeville, night clubs, films, TV, & Vegas & always had audiences clamoring for "more!!" — carl reiner (@carlreiner) December 29, 2017

Marie passed surrounded by friends and family in her home in Van Nuys, California.

Via Fox News