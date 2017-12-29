Actress Lainie Kazan attends the 2017 One Night With The Stars Benefit at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on December 4, 2017. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding star Lainie Kazan was caught allegedly trying to shop-lift $180 in groceries and cleaning supplies on Christmas eve and arrested for petty theft.

TMZ reports being told Kazan had previously stolen from the same store a couple previous times.

The store’s employees told TMZ that Kazan would fill her basket, pretend to walk to the checkout, quickly exit the store as other customers left, and security footage proves it.

Kazan’s attorney Mark Werksman told TMZ the store didn’t’ give Kazan the chance to pay for her items before moving to have her arrested. Werksman says it’s all a misunderstanding and the store “overreacted.”

Learn more, HERE.