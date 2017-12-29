By Blake Powers
Filed Under:Cleaning Supplies, Gelson's, Jell-o, Lainie Kazan, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Petty Theft, Rotisserie Chicken
Actress Lainie Kazan attends the 2017 One Night With The Stars Benefit at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on December 4, 2017. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding star Lainie Kazan was caught allegedly trying to shop-lift $180 in groceries and cleaning supplies on Christmas eve and arrested for petty theft.

TMZ reports being told Kazan had previously stolen from the same store a couple previous times.

The store’s employees told TMZ that Kazan would fill her basket, pretend to walk to the checkout, quickly exit the store as other customers left, and security footage proves it.

Kazan’s attorney Mark Werksman told TMZ the store didn’t’ give Kazan the chance to pay for her items before moving to have her arrested. Werksman says it’s all a misunderstanding and the store “overreacted.”

Learn more, HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live