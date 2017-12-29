Christopher Plummer attends The Los Angeles Premiere of All the Money in the World held at the The Academy?s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California on December 18, 2017. (Photo by David Longendyke/Globe Photos/Sipa USA)

If you haven’t been to a movie since Christmas, you’re missing out on some excellent choices! Here’s a quick run-down of 2 top recommended new movies!

All The Money In The World – Rated R

All The Money In The World follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Christopher Plummer) to pay the ransom. When Getty Sr. refuses, Gail attempts to sway him as her son’s captors become increasingly volatile and brutal. With her son’s life in the balance, Gail and Getty’s advisor (Mark Wahlberg) become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money.

Critics: according to a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com, “All the Money in the World offers an absorbing portrayal of a true story, brought compellingly to life by a powerful performance from Christopher Plummer. 77% LIKE”

Blake: my inside sources say director Ridley Scott and an excellent cast have created a well crafted crime movie that focuses on greed, manipulation, and the indifference towards others that the power from unfathomable wealth can bring. Christopher Plummer’s portrayal of J. Paul Getty… is simply brilliant! 4 of 5 stars!

Molly’s Game – Rated R

Molly’s Game is based on the true story of Molly Bloom, an Olympic-class skier who ran the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested in the middle of the night by 17 FBI agents wielding automatic weapons. Her players included Hollywood royalty, sports stars, business titans and finally, unbeknownst to her, the Russian mob. Her only ally was her criminal defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learned that there was much more to Molly than the tabloids led us to believe.

Critics: “Powered by an intriguing story and a pair of outstanding performances from Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba, Molly’s Game marks a solid debut for writer-director Aaron Sorkin. 80% LIKE”, according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my most trusted sources say writer-director Aaron Sorkin is making his debut in a high-profile way with a movie that gives the versatile Jessica Chastain the verbal and overall cinematic resources to bring this true story to life in a slick compelling manner. Molly’s Game has game, and earns 4 of 5 stars!

With plenty of good movies to choose from, including Coco, The Shape Of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ferdinand, and Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, plus this weekend’s expected colder-than-normal temps, plan on staying warm inside a movie theater and watching a great film!