After a headline like that, you KNOW there has to be a story here.

I hate to judge a book(ing?) by its cover, but check out this mugshot. I’m thinking this lady had a tough night.

Lindy Lou Layman, 29, is accused of causing at least US$300,000 in damages to a lawyer's art collection, including 2 Andy Warhols, on their first datehttps://t.co/REqAqR7lMD pic.twitter.com/eyYEzMjesa — Canoe (@Canoe) December 28, 2017

That’s Lindy Lou Layman: a 29-year-old Dallas court reporter. According to what prosecutors said in court the other day, she caused at least $300,000 worth of damage to art (including two original Andy Warhol paintings) after getting completely intoxicated on a first date.

Apparently, it all started on December 23rd when a prominent Houston lawyer, Anthony Buzbee (pictured below), had Layman over to his $14 million mansion. Buzbee told police that he tried (a couple of times) to get Layman an Uber ride home after she got drunk. In the process (in and out of hiding from him), she allegedly got out of hand and attacked his art: three paintings (pouring some kind of liquid on them), and two abstract sculptures (throwing them across the room). When it was all said and done, Layman was charged with felony criminal mischief: and released on $30,000 bail.

That’s one expensive date.

New details — Drunken date tore down Andy Warhol paintings at #Houston attorney's home, prosecutors say https://t.co/knmustuRUr — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) December 27, 2017

Source: BuzzFeed