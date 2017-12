Photo: Dreamstime

New Year’s Resolutions!

Forum Mantra reports these are the most popular resolutions for the coming year:

9. Get out of debt

8. Sleep more

7. Volunteer more

6. Travel more

5. Learn new things

4. Stop drinking

3. Stop smoking

2. Eat Healthier

#1 – Exercise!

Which of these is yours? What should be added to the list?