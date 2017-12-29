If the weather forecast is right, we might see temperatures dip into the low 30s in DFW in the next few days.

Pfft…that’s nothing!

The extreme weather observers at the top of Mount Washington in New Hampshire (like Adam Gill featured in the video above) have recently dealt with not only hurricane-force winds, but temperatures of -31 degrees (and wind chills of -80)!

That temperature is so cold at the Mount Washington Observatory, it can instantly freeze boiling water.

I have a feeling one of my science teachers from high school is geeking out at this science experiment!