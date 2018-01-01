Photo: Dreamstime
Did you rock the kasbah a little too hard last night?
If New Year’s Day has your head and stomach spinning, you may soon be grinning, after trying one of Munchie’s 25 Best Hangover Cures.
- Chorizo, Potato and Egg Burrito
- Shrimp and Grits
- Spam and Cheese Ramen
- Croque Madame
- Ultimate Hangover Sandwich
- Moroccan Scramble
- Simple Eggplant Curry
- Chorizo and Black Bean Molletes
- Casero-Style Tamales
- Hash Browns
Click HERE to see the full 25. If none of those work, ibuprofen may be your best friend… :).
Happy New Year! Bon appetit!
