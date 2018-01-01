By Blake Powers
Photo: Dreamstime

Did you rock the kasbah a little too hard last night?

If New Year’s Day has your head and stomach spinning, you may soon be grinning, after trying one of Munchie’s 25 Best Hangover Cures.

Click HERE to see the full 25. If none of those work, ibuprofen may be your best friend… :).

Happy New Year! Bon appetit!

