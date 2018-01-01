Photo: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Happy New Year, and welcome to a 673 NEW laws in the state of Texas!

Here are just a few that went into affect, today.

retailers may reject any debit or credit card purchase if the person making the purchase cannot show a photo I.D. that matches the name on the card.

Voter I.D. – a bank statement, utility bill, or paycheck may be used as a form of I.D. to allow a person to vote

Appraisals – when it comes to property taxes, a property owner may now oppose a higher value on their property after it’s re-appraisal.

Mammograms (click for info concerning insurance coverage)

See the Star-Telegram article for more details on these and other new state laws that went into effect, today.

Plus, see the Texas Legislature – Bills Effective on January 1, 2018 – HERE.

Personally, I don’t mind showing my I.D. when using my debit or credit card. Happy to!