By Blake Powers
Happy New Year, and welcome to a 673 NEW laws in the state of Texas!

Here are just a few that went into affect, today.

  • retailers may reject any debit or credit card purchase if the person making the purchase cannot show a photo I.D. that matches the name on the card.
  • Voter I.D. – a bank statement, utility bill, or paycheck may be used as a form of I.D. to allow a person to vote
  • Appraisals – when it comes to property taxes, a property owner may now oppose a higher value on their property after it’s re-appraisal.
  • Mammograms (click for info concerning insurance coverage)

See the Star-Telegram article for more details on these and other new state laws that went into effect, today.

Plus, see the Texas Legislature – Bills Effective on January 1, 2018 – HERE.

Personally, I don’t mind showing my I.D. when using my debit or credit card. Happy to!

