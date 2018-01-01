By Blake Powers
Filed Under:2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Millie Bobbie Brown, Stranger Things
Jan 8, 2017; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Millie Bobby Brown arrives for the 74th Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton (Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

On Friday, 13-year-old Millie Bobby Brown shared the following picture, celebrating her 11 millionth Instagram follower.

11 MILLIEon 🙏 @dondefleurs

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

 

E News reports Millie, who was recently nominated singularly and with her cast for a 2018 Screen Actors Guild Award for Stranger Things, commented on the nomination via social media…

As for 2018, Millie posted this.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live