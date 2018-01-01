Jan 8, 2017; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Millie Bobby Brown arrives for the 74th Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton (Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
On Friday, 13-year-old Millie Bobby Brown shared the following picture, celebrating her 11 millionth Instagram follower.
E News reports Millie, who was recently nominated singularly and with her cast for a 2018 Screen Actors Guild Award for Stranger Things, commented on the nomination via social media…
Screen Actors Guild! Thank you SO much for recognizing me and our cast for the second year in a row! This means the world coming from you, our peers. I am so lucky and honored to have the privilege of playing Eleven – a strong, powerful, badass, strange, wonderful character! Can’t wait to celebrate with my Stranger Things family
As for 2018, Millie posted this.
Comments
Blake Powers