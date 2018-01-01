Screen Actors Guild! Thank you SO much for recognizing me and our cast for the second year in a row! This means the world coming from you, our peers. I am so lucky and honored to have the privilege of playing Eleven – a strong, powerful, badass, strange, wonderful character! Can’t wait to celebrate with my Stranger Things family

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Dec 13, 2017 at 8:07am PST