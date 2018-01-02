Filed Under:Balcony, Car, Frozen, New Year's Day, Party, Vomit

Ahhhhh, 2018. It’s a new year…a new you…things are going to be so much better this year! We’ve all made statements like this. It happens every single year, until something bad happens.

In this case, we have Reddit User hmp20, who had all of his or her new year hopes and dreams ruined on New Year’s Day. Apparently, the neighbor’s party got a bit out of control. Actually, most of the party contents ended up on hmp20’s windshield, if you know what we mean. And it froze overnight!

Wake up to frozen vomit all over my car from the balconies above! …and a flat tire! Happy New Year! from pics

GROSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!! It’s bad enough trying to get dried vomit off you car, but where do you even start with frozen puke?

 

 

