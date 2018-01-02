(Photo by Laura Farr/AdMedia)

Back in November, Carrie Underwood took a pretty big fall down the stairs. While her hubby was out of town, the country singer slipped and fell on the stairs outside of her Nashville home, which ended in a broken wrist.

According to E News!, that fall was a lot worse than we ever really knew. Not only did Underwood need a cast on her arm, but she also needed somewhere between forty and fifty stitches on her face! In a letter penned to her fan club, she says…

“Most of you know that I tripped and fell and broke my wrist in November. I’m still doing regular physical therapy for that, but all is coming along. There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up. It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life. In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [my husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in. Now, here we are 7 weeks later and, even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I’m still healing and not quite looking the same.”

Carrie went on to say that she plans to make 2018 an amazing year, even though there are still some uncertainties. Not to mention it looks like she’s completely ready to tackle the year!

We love you Carrie! So glad you’re better!