By Blake Powers
New Year’s Resolutions?

How about a 30-day resolution that will improve your health!?

Time reports giving up alcohol for 1 month can be a tremendous benefit to you!

Researchers have learned that when you give up booze for 30 days, there is an increased likelihood of you drinking less often, getting hammered less often… and here’s the cool-for-your-health kicker… you may very well have fewer drinks in 1 sitting a half-year later!

Here are some specific improvements your body will experience by laying of the liquor for a month.

  • better liver function
  • lower blood pressure
  • a reduced risk of liver disease
  • a reduced risk of diabetes

So, how does 4 weeks away from booze look to you now?

Here’s to better health and life. Cheers!

 

