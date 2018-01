© Press Association

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has started the year with a new title.

Ringo along with Bee Gee Barry Gibb, grime artist Wiley, Strictly Come Dancing’s Darcey Bussell and broadcaster Eamon holmes have been knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2018 New Years Honours.

Fellow Beatle Paul McCartney, a fellow knight, tweeted the following:

Huge congrats Sir Ringo! Sir Richard Starkey has a nice ring to it. Best drummer best pal! X Paul pic.twitter.com/ew5PuxhEv1 — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 30, 2017

“Huge congrats Sir Ringo!” McCartney posted on Twitter. “Sir Richard Starkey has a nice ring to it. Best drummer, best pal! X Paul.”