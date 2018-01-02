By Jody Dean
Christmas is officially over. However, the tree may still be up.

Obviously, everyone is different. Some take their decorations down the day after Christmas, others wait til April. What about you? Did you put one up this year? Who took their tree down first?

David’s Christmas twig doesn’t count. We have a lot to go in the attic this year, so right now I’m deciding if the New Year’s tree will also be the Super Bowl tree.

Ok, so we need a poll on this…when do you take down your tree?

No judgement here if you say February-ish.

