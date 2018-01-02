Kool and the Gang at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday February 12, 2017 (Photo: JC Olivera/SIPA USA)

Kool & The Gang singer/arranger/producer Sir Earl Toon, who co-wrote major hits including “Celebration”, “Ladies Night”, “Too Hot”, and lives in the DFW area, operates the North Texas non-profit “Give A Kid A Coat.” Today, Earl and is dealing today with a different kind of heat, the kind that destroys… fire.

