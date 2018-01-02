Filed Under:New York Daily News, The Breakfast Club, The Criterion Collection
February 1985 is coming back in January 2018.

The Criterion Collection has just released a special edition John Hughes’ classic The Breakfast Club: and we all get to enjoy a brand new deleted scene.

It features an exchange between Claire (Molly Ringwald) and Allison (Ally Sheedy) in the ladies’ bathroom.  Check out the nugget of gold below!

The best part: this is just one of the 50-minutes of previously unreleased scenes on the disc’s 4K digital-restoration.

Source: New York Daily News

