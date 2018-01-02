15 November 2017 - Hollywood, California - Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka. Joel Edgerton Hosts the Inaugural Fundraising Gala for The Fred Hollows held at The Dream Hotel in Hollywood (Photo: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/SIPA USA

In February, Paris and Chris went public with their relationship via Instagram. Now, after her previous engagements to Jason Shaw and Paris Latsis, and after dating a little less than a year, 36-year-old Paris Hilton and 32-year-old actor Chris Zylka (HBO’s The Leftovers) … are engaged.

People reports Paris and Chris first met 8 years ago at an Oscars party, but only reconnected 2 years ago.

During their New Year’s weekend Aspen skiing getaway, Chris went for the knee.

Paris told People, “I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend.” Paris also said, “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairy tales really do exist!”

Best wishes to Paris and Chris! Hope this engagement lasts all the way to the alter.