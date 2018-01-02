The internet is losing it over a picture of the beautiful Gal Gadot without makeup. As expected the response is both good and bad.
Unfortunately, we have no idea why this pic has gone viral. Especially since the original pic was posted on Gadot’s Instagram back in July.
Here’s her original post…
Sleepless night , colic 3 months old baby and an early wake up by my 5 year old. Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter. It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest . 📸 taken by my other sleepy half @jaronvarsano 😊😳😴😘👶🏼👧🏼❤🍭👻
Of course, we think she looks gorgeous!
By the way, this isn’t the first pic Gal’s ever posted without makeup. if you follow her on Instagram, she post pictures all the time with a makeup-free face.
Yep, still gorgeous!