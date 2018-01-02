20 November 2011 - Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. 2011 American Music Awards - Arrivals held at Nokia Theatre LA Live (Photo: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa Press)

Both Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were in Cabo San Lucas for New Year’s weekend, Selena with friends, and Justin with his family, according to E News.

Come to find out, their accommodations were just 10 mins apart… hint… hint… wink… wink… ;-).

Selena’s friends had a New Year’s Eve dinner party with a mariachi band, and yes… Justin just happened to be in the neighborhood, and dropped by. More hint-hint… wink-wink… :).

An E News source says Selena and Justin enjoyed a very casual low-key time together and viewed fireworks over the ocean.

Young love… powerful… as always.