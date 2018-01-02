It’s going to get a bit dusty in here with this one.

David and Heather Mosher met in a Hartford, Connecticut dance class a little more than two years ago. Last Christmas, Heather was diagnosed with a particularly aggressive form of breast cancer. It became, in fact, the day that David proposed – telling Heather that night that she would not go through her battle alone.

Ultimately, the treatments did not work, and doctors gave her little chance of making it this far – but three days before Christmas, Heather proved them wrong.

Then, just eighteen hours after family and friends watched her exchange vows with the love of her life, Heather passed away. David says it was like watching a competitor cross the finish line in a marathon, and the story of Heather’s victory has now gone viral.