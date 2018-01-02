Filed Under:avocado, Guinness World Records, Hawaii, Worlds Heaviest

Guinness World Records declared it the heaviest avocado on record.

Pamela Wang was just out for a walk when she stumbled upon an avocado the size of her face. West Hawaii Today reports that the avocado weighed a whopping 5 pounds 3.6 ounces. Wang says that friends and family reached out to her when the news initially broke that she found a giant avocado, and helped take the story international. “I have so many people who called me up, contacted me, friends of mine and people who found me on Facebook.

The fun thing was reconnecting with all sorts of friends I haven’t talked to in a while who opened the paper and saw my face right there looking back at them.” She did eventually eat the avocado, according to Wang everyone on Facebook kept asking how it tasted “Do you know how hard it is to try and describe how an avocado tastes?”

Source Via: WFAA 

