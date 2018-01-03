Best-selling author Gretchen Rubin who studies human happiness and habits has a project you may want to try: make 18 smaller, realistic goals for the year instead of big ones you’re less likely to stick with.
To get us started, Gretchen shared a few of hers:
– Fix my phone headset, which keeps running out of battery
– Set up a home studio for my Facebook show ‘Ask Gretchen Rubin Live’ with better lighting
– Clean out my massive canvas tote bag collection
I shall steal #3. Why am I obsessed with bags?
Many shares on social media here to inspire us:
Gretchen says using alliteration and/or catch phrases can help us begin and maintain desired habits.
#18for2018!
What might you put on your list?