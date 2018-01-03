Best-selling author Gretchen Rubin who studies human happiness and habits has a project you may want to try: make 18 smaller, realistic goals for the year instead of big ones you’re less likely to stick with.

To get us started, Gretchen shared a few of hers:

– Fix my phone headset, which keeps running out of battery

– Set up a home studio for my Facebook show ‘Ask Gretchen Rubin Live’ with better lighting

– Clean out my massive canvas tote bag collection

I shall steal #3. Why am I obsessed with bags?

Many shares on social media here to inspire us:

#18for18 #happierpodcast A post shared by Tatyana Bickford (@dolphinsrmyfriends) on Jan 1, 2018 at 1:26pm PST

This year, instead of doing one New Year’s resolution, David and I are doing #18for2018 I’m really excited about it! Here’s to making 2018 better than 2017 #happinesspodcast #gretchenrubin #newyearsresolution https://t.co/RprK9pvHNJ pic.twitter.com/IWzWODPMKQ — Kelly Joeckel (@Joeckelly) December 21, 2017

#18for2018 • travel west of the Mississippi

• read from a print text every day

• cook more often

• let others know they are loved

• say no

• make a new friend

• consistent sleep schedule

• practice listening

• go camping — John Luke Bell (@AskMrBell) December 30, 2017

Gretchen says using alliteration and/or catch phrases can help us begin and maintain desired habits.

#18for2018!

What might you put on your list?