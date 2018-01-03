NEW YORK - OCTOBER 8: David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson of FOX's "The X-Files" at the 2017 New York Comic Con at the Javits Convention Center on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Anthony Behar/Fox/Picture Group/SIPA USA)

The X-Files ran 9 seasons, ending in 2002, then returned for 6 episodes in 2016, ending with a major cliffhanger, and leaving a lot of unanswered questions for longtime fans.

Now, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson are ready to pour on the intrigue and make you wonder, “Is this the end?”

In an interview with E News, the two stars were asked if there will be answers in the new season? Duchovny responded “No”, while Anderson said, “I don’t think they’ll ever be satisfied”, then laughed.

On moving forward from the last 6 episodes, Duchovny noted, “We didn’t know what was going to happen after the last six, obviously we didn’t know if it was going to be successful or work at all”–“So once we saw that it did, we thought we could come back and as you said resolve it or figure out a way to end.”

Find out, starting TONIGHT on Fox! Set your DVR and have some sunflower seeds. I seem to recall Agent Mulder liking those… :).