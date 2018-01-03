(Photo by Anthony Behar)

The 32-year-old singer revealed on Instagram that her boyfriend, restaurateur Ryan Gleason, proposed over the weekend.

Alexa Ray Joel wrote, “He said to me: ‘Before I met you, my world was in black and white. You colored it in between the lines.’ It was the most beautiful thing anybody’s ever said to me. How could I possibly say no to that?!?!”

Before popping the question, Gleason received the blessing of his famous in-laws-to-be.

Brinkley shared her excitement on Instagram, writing, “Under the largest moon on the year, my little Moonbeam got engaged, and I am over the moon with joy for these two! Ryan is the sweetest, kindest, hard-working man who sincerely loves and adores my precious Alexa Ray, so I love him too, and while we have always thought of him as family soon he really will be! What s beautiful way for our family to start the New Year. Celebrating their love.”