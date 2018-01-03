George Michael may be gone, but he’s certainly not forgotten. His music will live on. It will inspire generations to come.

While no one can ever replace George Michael, Alexandr Misko is definitely doing his part to pay homage to the late singer. Misko did an all acoustic version of “Careless Whisper” that will simply blow you away. And it’s not because it sounds amazing, just watch his fingers!

Of course this isn’t Misko’s first acoustic cover. He’s tackled Michael Jackson, Linkin Park, and even Charlie Puth. He’s even got a few original songs, which you can check out right HERE.

Enjoy!