Well, it looks like we have a little more insight into why Chip and Joanna Gaines ended the hit HGTV series Fixer Upper after just five short seasons…they’re pregnant!!!

Last night, during a new episode of Fixer Upper, which featured Joanna’s sister, the couple began dropping baby hints on Instagram. Chip claimed “big news” was coming and posted cryptic video footage which dropped the number five several times, mentioned eating pickles and ice cream, they even said they were “due” for something.

So, if you still didn’t get it, they’re having another baby! Yay!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

This will make #5 for the Gaines family. No word on a due date yet, so let’s all just marvel at how adorable Joanna is while being preggers!