By Jody Dean
If you haven’t seen the dad in leotards dancing with his little girls, you will.

Let’s put it this way: there are the things dads will do for their little girls, and then there’s this guy. It’s clearly the entertainment highlight of this family’s Holiday cheer, and the reactions from the audience are even funnier.

Truly, dad and the girls put a lot of work into their Beyonce lip-synching choreography, and their adorable results have now gone viral. ​

And now we have another dad in Collin County who is also making the rest of us look bad – thanks to the artificial snow hill he surprised his family with during this current cold snap.

The family is Texan-by-choice, but the kids missed the snow back in their native Pennsylvania – until dad came up with the ultimate winter DIY project. This is awesome!

