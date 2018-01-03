By David Rancken
Filed Under:2017, 7 minutes, best moments, History, important moments, Video, Vox

The memories of 2017 are already fading. They’re in the rearview mirror. But we don’t want you to forget everything just yet.

Thankfully, Vox has put together a retrospective video of everything important that happened in 2017. AND it’s all don’t in seven minutes.

They included everything from the inauguration and welcome to the White House for the new President and First Lady to finishing out the year with some space exploration. There’s Manchester, Despacito, fidget spinners and the Solar Eclipse.

Enjoy!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live