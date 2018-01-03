The memories of 2017 are already fading. They’re in the rearview mirror. But we don’t want you to forget everything just yet.

Thankfully, Vox has put together a retrospective video of everything important that happened in 2017. AND it’s all don’t in seven minutes.

They included everything from the inauguration and welcome to the White House for the new President and First Lady to finishing out the year with some space exploration. There’s Manchester, Despacito, fidget spinners and the Solar Eclipse.

Enjoy!