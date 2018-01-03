Photo: Gary Reyes/Bay Area News Group/MCT/Sipa USA)
In last night’s “Mega Millions” game, CNN reports these are the winning numbers:
- 01-42-47-64-70
- Mega Ball – 22
- Megaplier – 4
The estimated jackpot was $361 million.
Today, lottery officials announced NO winning tickets were sold for the jackpot, making yhis Friday’s jackpot worth approx. $418 million!
“Mega Millions” competitor, Powerball, will have a $440 million drawing tonight, 10 p.m. local time.
This is the first time ‘Mega Millions” and Powerball have had simultaneous $400 million jackpots.
Good luck!
