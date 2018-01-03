By Blake Powers
Photo: Gary Reyes/Bay Area News Group/MCT/Sipa USA)

In last night’s “Mega Millions” game, CNN reports these are the winning numbers:

  • 01-42-47-64-70
  • Mega Ball – 22
  • Megaplier – 4

The estimated jackpot was $361 million.

Today, lottery officials announced NO winning tickets were sold for the jackpot, making yhis Friday’s jackpot worth approx. $418 million!

“Mega Millions” competitor, Powerball, will have a $440 million drawing tonight, 10 p.m. local time.

This is the first time ‘Mega Millions” and Powerball have had simultaneous $400 million jackpots.

Good luck!

 

 

