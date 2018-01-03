DANG! Alex Trebek don’t play!

This might be a first in Jeopardy history. Contestant Nick lost $3,200 on a technicality. When asked the question, “A song by Coolio from ‘Dangerous Minds’ goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton classic.” The answer…Gangsta’s Paradise.

Unfortunately, Nick said Gangster’s Paradise with a hard R. After moving on to another question, the judges ultimately decided the answer was incorrect and took back the $3,200 from Nick, which took him out of the lead.

Ouch! That’s gotta hurt.