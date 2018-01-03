Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Well-heeled Beatles fans looking for a rare piece of John Lennon memorabilia have something new to covet.

A 1969 Honda Monkey-Trail Bike once used by Lennon to tool around his Tittenhurst Park estate in the Surrey, England, countryside between 1969-1971 is headed for the auction block in March.

U.K. auction house H&H Classics will put the 1969 Honda Z50A up for sale on March 4 at the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull. According to NME, experts estimate the bike will fetch at least £30,000—more than $48,000 in U.S. dollars.

“Naturally we are thrilled to be entrusted with the marketing and sale of this bike, given its extraordinary provenance,” said Mark Bryan, head of sales for H&H classics motorcycle department.

Lennon had sold the bike to Henry Graham back in 1971, who would later sell it to John Harrington. Harrington, who questioned the bike’s Lennon connection, used it for years before confirming its authenticity in 2011.

See a photo of the bike, and Lennon riding it, in the gallery below.