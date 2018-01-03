Photo: Courtesy Thirty Tigers

By Scott T. Sterling

John Oates is in an Americana mood.

The member of legendary duo Hall & Oates has revealed a rustic new music video for “Arkansas,” the title track from his upcoming solo album which is due to arrive Feb. 2.

“I was invited to go to Wilson, Arkansas, and was inspired by the landscape where the cotton fields line the Mississippi River shore,” Oates revealed to Rolling Stone. “My entire musical life has been influenced by the music that has flowed up that river from New Orleans through the Delta, and has had such an important sonic and cultural impact on America. It occurred to me that Arkansas was the last rural stop on the musical journey northward. I wanted both the song and video to reflect that.”

Watch the video for “Arkansas” below.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will be taking his new sound on the road, launching a tour on Jan. 14 in Morgantown, West Virginia. See the full tour itinerary below.

1/14 – Morgantown, WV @ Lyell B Clay Concert Theatre

1/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

2/5 – New York, NY @ Joe’s Pub

2/6 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

2/8 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

2/10 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

2/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

2/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

2/18 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

2/23 – Greensboro, GA @ The Ritz-Carlton

2/24 – Greensboro, GA @ The Ritz-Carlton

2/25 – Greensboro, GA @ The Ritz-Carlton

2/27 – Decatur, GA @ Eddie’s Attic

2/28 – Decatur, GA @ Eddie’s Attic

3/2 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

3/4 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

3/16 – Houston, TX @ The Heights

3/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater