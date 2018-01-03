Eva the dog was hit by a car and – in the past – would have required a leg amputation.

But due to a breakthrough method of creating bone, she runs and plays like she did before the accident.

With four legs.

Researchers in Scotland saved Eva’s legs with a new technique allowing bones to grow… in a laboratory! This bone-mending technique could potentially save limbs of soldiers and landmine victims.

The details are equally amazing: Eva’s new leg began with a putty of bone flakes and a bone-growth protein which was packed into the wound and the fracture healed within seven weeks.