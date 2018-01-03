29 June 2006 - Washington, DC - The Brian Setzer Orchestra performs in the East Room of the White House. The evening entertainment was in honor of Japan Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi's visit to the United States. Photo Credit: Katie Falkenberg/Pool/Sipa Press/0606301554

For the first time in 10 years, The Stray Cats will reunite for their first North American show, Saturday April 21, at Orleans in Las Vegas, for the “Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend.”

The Stray Cats will share the stage with 1950’s Rock Roll legends Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, and over 100 live bands will play over 4 days!

Stray Cats guitarist and The Brian Setzer Orchestra’s leader/guitarist Brian Setzer notes on the Stray Cats website, “There’s something magic about a Stray Cats show, Viva Las Vegas is the perfect event to experience that. C’mon down and Rock This Town.”

Long live Rock & Roll!!!