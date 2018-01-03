The Copenhagen, Denmark bar Cafe 33 had been the home of what was claimed to be the world’s most expensive bottle of Vodka, valued at $1.3 million. What was until it turned up missing.

According to Yahoo, Copenhagen police believe the bottle was stolen.

At this time it’s still not known if the bottle was stolen by a thief or if it was an inside job.

Nothing else in the bar was stolen.

The $1.3 million bottle of Russo-Baltique was made from 6.6 pounds of gold, and had a silver and diamond-encrusted cap.

According to the bar’s owner the bottle was uninsured and was on loan from a Russian Businessman.