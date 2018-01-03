(Photo by Gregg Pachkowski/Pensacola News Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Well, 2018 didn’t waste much time. It’s already starting off with a bang…pun intended.

President Trump has already been busy on Twitter. In addition to taking aim at Pakistan, Trump is now involved in nuclear button measuring contest with Kim Jong Un. Trump’s latest tweet…

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Ok, you can insert your own male anatomy joke here. And Pakistan and North Korea aren’t the only things trump is going after this year. Apparently, he’s planning to go after the Fake News Media with his own awards show of sorts.

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Looks like we can tune in on Monday at 5.