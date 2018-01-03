(Photo by Gregg Pachkowski/Pensacola News Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK)
Well, 2018 didn’t waste much time. It’s already starting off with a bang…pun intended.
President Trump has already been busy on Twitter. In addition to taking aim at Pakistan, Trump is now involved in nuclear button measuring contest with Kim Jong Un. Trump’s latest tweet…
Ok, you can insert your own male anatomy joke here. And Pakistan and North Korea aren’t the only things trump is going after this year. Apparently, he’s planning to go after the Fake News Media with his own awards show of sorts.
Looks like we can tune in on Monday at 5.