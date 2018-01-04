Skywatchers, delight!

A total lunar eclipse, a full moon, and a blue moon (more than one full moon in a month) are happening simultaneously the end of the month. Yep, the moon will seem 14% bigger and about 30% brighter than a regular full moon.

In a NASA press release, scientist Sarah Noble explains: “We’re seeing all of the Earth’s sunrises and sunsets at that moment reflected from the surface of the Moon.” During an eclipse, blue light is reflected away from the moon and red light is reflected onto it – hence the term “bloody.”

The fun begins at 5:48 CST on January 31st and lasts for 77 minutes. May the skies be clear! And yes, it’s an eclipse you can stare at!