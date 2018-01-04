Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

Yes, Brad Pitt is single, in no hurry to be otherwise, and after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce 16 months ago, Brad’s return to the world of being one is a work in progress.

E News reports Pitt’s time is out on occasional casual dates (going by his first name “William” when flirting, according to Page Six), spending as much time as possible with the children Pax, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne, Shiloh and Zahara at his home, staying private about his now liquor-less lifestyle, hanging out with a close group of non-Hollywood male friends, attending business meetings, lunches and multiple dinners each week, working on his art, attending music concerts, and riding his motorcycle.

During the holidays, Brad spent time with extended family and attended the Rose Bowl to watch Oklahoma play (Brad was born in Oklahoma and grew up in Missouri).

Brad’s current movie projects include World War Z 2 and Ad Sstra (2019).

Best wishes and happiness to Brad this New Year.