Even creatures who consider ice their friend are saying “brrrrrrr!”

Science Alert is reporting that the North American deep freeze prompted zoo officials in Calgary to bring their penguins indoors when the temp dropped below -13 degrees Fahrenheit. The decision was based on zoo guidelines to keep them safe, according to curator Malu Celli

“It’s not necessarily that it’s too cold for them. I believe that physiologically, they can withstand colder weather than what we have here, but these are not wild birds,” said Celli, via Science Alert. “It’s kind of like you can bundle up your kid, but then there’s a point you’re going to say, ‘I know you’re good, but I’d rather you stay inside now’.”

The king penguins residing in Calary come from islands in more temperate waters than Antarctica. Their distance, beefier ’emperor penguin’ cousins may be have been allowed to stay outside