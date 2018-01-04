(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

Actress Ellen Page has just announced that she and her girlfriend, Emma Portner.

PEOPLE is reporting that Page revealed that she had been dating Portner last Summer over social media. Portner is a teacher at the Broadway Dance Center, and appeared and choregraphed Justin Biber’s ‘Life Worth Living’ video. She was alos on his Purpose World Tour.

“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Page wrote on Instagram yesterday when she announced the marriage:

Congrats to the happy couple.