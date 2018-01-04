© Press Association

Matt Lauer’s replacement was officially announced this week: long time anchor-reporter, Hoda Kotb. She has confirmed her salary is “not even close” to what Lauer was making.

According to Page Six, Kotb agreed to a $7 million a year contract. Lauer was getting $25 million before he was fired for inappropriate sexual behavior.

The source notes that Lauer’s salary reflected his 25 years on the Today show.

Kotb has been co-host hour four of Today with Kathie Lee Gifford for nearly a decade.