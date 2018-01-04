Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Multiple cases against Harvey Weinstein will soon be simultaneously handed to the L.A. County District Attorney, according to TMZ law enforcement sources.

TMZ revealed the LAPD will NOT exercise discretion and will NOT close out ANY of the cases, even if the statue of limitations has passed or if the case/cases are outside the L.A. County District Attorney’s jurisdiction.

The D.A. and LAPD want to carefully look over all (even non-prosecutable cases) to determine if there is a history of misconduct, which if so, would allow prosecutors to prove an M.O.

That is going to be a busy day for the D.A. Better order breakfast, lunch and dinner.

